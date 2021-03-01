A man and a teenage girl were seriously injured when the motorcycle they were riding went out of control shortly before midnight on Sunday.

The accident happened at Triq Buqana, which leads from Rabat to Mosta.

The police said the Suzuki Samurai was being driven by a 19-year-old man from St Paul's Bay with a 17-year-old girl from Siggiewi as passenger.

Both were hospitalised and found to have suffered serious injuries.

The police are investigating.