Two people were hospitalised on Sunday following a crash between two cars in Triq Duminku Mintoff in Paola.

The police said on Monday that the accident took place at 5pm on Sunday between a Nissan GT-R, driven by a 34-year-old man from Senglea and a Suzuki Alto, driven by a 72-year-old man from Fgura. The latter and his 70-year-old female passenger were hospitalised after they were injured in the crash.

The road had to be closed for some time.

The woman was certified as suffering from slight injuries while the man was seriously injured. The other driver was not injured.

Police investigations are under way.