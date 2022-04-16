Two men were hospitalised after a collision on Regional Road, close to the St Venera tunnels, on Saturday afternoon.

Police said two cars collided shortly before 5pm. The driver of one of the cars, a 49-year old man from Floriana, and a passenger, as yet unidentified, were trapped in their vehicle before being retrieved by Civil Protection Department personnel.

They were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. Their injuries were described as serious.

The driver of the second vehicle, a 43-year old man from Valletta, was uninjured.

The road was closed to traffic in the southbound direction, towards Marsa.

Police investigations are ongoing and a magisterial inquiry has been appointed.