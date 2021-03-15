Two elderly persons were seriously injured in a traffic accident in San Ġwann on Monday morning.

The police said the man and woman, 84 and 77, were driving in a Toyota Starlet in Triq Bella Vista when they were involved in a collision with a Nissan Qashqai driven by a 45-year-old man from Għargħur.

The two elderly people, who are from San Ġwann, were given medical assistance on site before being taken to hospital.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is leading an inquiry.

Photos: CMRU Malta Police.