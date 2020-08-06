A teenage cyclist and a pedestrian were injured in separate road accidents on Wednesday, the police said.

The cyclist, 16, was described as being in serious condition after being hit by a car at the Għaxaq bypass at about 5.30pm.

The car, a Fiat Punto was being driven by a 27-year-old man resident in Marsaxlokk.

The pedestrian, a 60-year-old man from Ħaż-Żebbuġ, was hit by a car at 6pm in Labour Avenue, Naxxar.

The vehicle was a Peugeot 206S driven by a 20-year-old man from Rabat.