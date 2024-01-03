Updated 9.55am

Two motorists were hospitalised early on Wednesday following a head-on crash involving two cars at Triq l-Infetti, Rabat.

The accident happened at 6.50am and involved a Toyota Vitz driven by a 22-year-old man from Birzebbuga and a Hyundai i20 driven by a 38-year-old from Dingli.

Rescuers from the Civil Protection Department were on site to help extract them from the wreckage.

The police are investigating. The road was closed for traffic.

A passerby told emergency responders that another person who was inside one of the cars had fled the scene after the crash, sparking a search by police officers and CPD officials.

That search was called off sometime later as it did not appear that anyone else other than the survivors was in either of the cars.