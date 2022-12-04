Two men had to be rushed to Mater Dei on Saturday afternoon after a car crash on Valletta Road, Żurrieq.

A third man, a 19-year-old from Żabbar was behind the wheel of one of the two vehicles involved in the accident but was unharmed.

In a statement, the police said the accident occured at around 3.30pm.

The 19-year-old was driving a BMW 318 while a 35-year-old man from Naxxar was behind the wheel of Toyota Vitz. A 65-year-old man from Kirkop was a passenger in the Toyota.

According to the police, the two men in the Toyota had to be rushed to Mater Dei, with the 65-year-old later being certified as suffering grievous injuries.

The Civil Protection Department and a medical team were on site to assist.

Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the accident as police investigations continue.