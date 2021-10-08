Two Maltese students participating in the Young Reporters for the Environment Competition managed to place first internationally, while another two secured an honourable mention.

Isaac Sam Camilleri, through a detailed article, reported on sustainability vis-à-vis the COVID situation, while Beatriz Goncalves Marinheiro from Dingli primary took a campaign photo depicting the effects of marine litter on our seas. Both entries were highly praised by the international jury.

YRE is one of the international programmes run by FEE (Foundation for Environmental Education) and represented locally by Nature Trust – FEE Malta. Through the programme, students are given a platform where to report on issues related to sustainable development and voice their environmental concerns.

Students from different age categories can report through article writing, photography or video reporting. Locally, there were 330 entries during the scholastic year 2020-2021 from upper primary, secondary and post-secondary students.

A total of 14 finalists were sent to compete internationally, with four of them securing an international award.

The local YRE awards ceremony will be held locally in the coming month. Internationally, over 454,000 students participated, and they produced over 19,000 pieces of environmental journalism for national YRE competitions.

The finalists of the 2021 YRE International Competition were assessed by an international jury at a meeting that took place virtually from August 31 to September 2. All entries have been uploaded on the YRE Competition’s Exposure page https://yrecompetition.exposure.co/.

Schools and students who wish to participate in the YRE programme this year may contact YRE national coordinator Audrey Gauci on yre@naturetrustmalta.org.

'Hope' by Gozo College Middle School

THE MALTESE WINNERS

Single photo reportage, 11-25 age group

Honourable mention: Hope by Gozo College Middle School (pictured right)

Litter Less Campaign, Category: Article, 15-18 age group

1st place: Is Sustainability a Joke? by Isaac Sam Camilleri, independent candidate

Single Campaign Photo, 11-25 age group

1st place: The Bottle Fish by St Nicolas College Dingli Primary School

Photo story (3-5 photos), 11-25 age group

Honourable mention: Rainbow of Uses by Jeanne Antide College, Immaculate Conception School, Tarxien