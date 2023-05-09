Updated 11.07.

A haulier, a Malta Freeport security officer, a customs officer and a freeport employee were each fined €6.6 million and jailed on Tuesday after being convicted of defrauding the government in a major cigarette smuggling operation.

The case revolved around a container with more than 10 million cigarettes which was stolen, emptied and then returned to its place at the freeport.

Security officer Christopher Calleja, 69, from Valletta, was sentenced to an effective four-year jail term, while haulier Malcolm Zammit, 44, from Qormi was jailed for three years. Each were fined €6.6 million.

Customs officer Sebastian Zammit, 73, from Safi and Malta Freeport employee Roderick Borg from Qormi, who were arraigned separately, were jailed for three years and two years respectively and also fined €6.6 million.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech also ordered them all to pay €1,123 in court costs and ordered the confiscation of the trailer.

Roderick Borg and Sebastian Zammit seen during their arraignment in 2015.

The investigation was launched following a report that a container shipped to Malta on July 24, 2015 was taken out of the Freeport, only to be returned to its original location 90 minutes later. It still bore the Customs Department security seals.

The prosecution, led by Inspectors Rennie Stivala and Carlos Cordina from the Economic Crimes Unit, charged the men with the theft of the container from the Freeport laden with 10.5 million cigarettes.

The consignment was in 1,050 cases each containing 10,000 cigarettes valued at €304,500 in total.

The men are alleged to have defrauded the government out of €1.66 million in excise duty, €175,000 in importation duty and €386,000 in Value Added Tax, for a combined figure of €2.23 million.