Two Swedes were killed during a shooting in Brussels on Monday evening and the suspect was on the run, the Belgian capital's prosecutor's office said. A terrorism probe has been launched.

The alleged gunman in a fluorescent orange jacket fled the scene after using an automatic rifle, according to a video shared by Flemish newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.

A video claiming responsibility for the shooting was circulating on social media, in which a man speaks Arabic, a source close to the case said.

A spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office told AFP that an investigation had been opened but did not speculate on the gunman's motive.

The federal prosecutor in charge of terrorism cases was probing whether there was any possible terrorist motivation for the attack.

The shooting took place in the capital's northern district. Police were alerted to the incident after 7 pm local time.

'Harrowing attack'

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo slammed the "harrowing attack".

"I have just offered my sincere condolences to the Swedish prime minister following tonight's harrowing attack on Swedish citizens in Brussels," De Croo said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones. As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one."

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said the attack was "despicable" and vowed unity against terrorism.

"Tonight, my thoughts are with the families of the two victims of the despicable attack in Brussels," the European Commission president said on X.

"I extend my heartfelt support to the Belgian police, so they swiftly apprehend the suspect. Together, we stand united against terror."

A Group F European qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden being played in Brussels was suspended at half-time.

Journalists in the Roi Baudouin stadium in Brussels said fans were being kept in the ground, and the UEfA website said the match had been halted at one goal apiece.