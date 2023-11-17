A shipyard worker, allegedly identified as the suspect behind a knife attack in St Julian’s, was remanded in custody after a court heard about two knives that were found in his possession, one up his sleeve, the other tucked away inside his sock.

Adem Katircioglu, a 30-year-old Turkish national living at San Ġwann, was identified through CCTV footage from the site of the aggression in the vicinity of St Rita steps, St Julian’s on November 12 early in the morning.

The prosecution explained that police officers rushed on site where they found the suspect.

A personal search yielded two knives, one hidden up his sleeve and another in one of his socks.

A bag found nearby was identified by an eyewitness as the one carried by the suspected aggressor.

The injured man was rushed to hospital where he spent some 30 hours.

Meanwhile, investigations kicked off and the suspect was let out on police bail for a couple of days while police checked CCTV footage from the crime scene.

These “clearly showed” that the accused wanted to kill the victim, said prosecuting Inspector Nico Zarb.

Third parties had told police that they had also been attacked by the accused.

The man pleaded not guilty and the court, presided over by Magistrate Ian Farrugia, remanded him in custody.

Legal aid defence lawyer Leontine Calleja did not request bail at this stage.

Lawyers Shazoo Ghaznavi and Jessica Formosa appeared parte civile.