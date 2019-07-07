BOSNIA 2

Nikolic 72, 80

MALTA 0

Referee Cansu Tyrak (Turkey FA).

Yellow cards Spasojevic, Sciberras.

BOSNIA

Haracic; Selimovic (70 Sakotic), Hasanbegovic, Aleksic, Spasojevic, Hadzic (67 Krajzumovic), Nikolic, Medic, Kapetanovic (Milovic 90), Hamzic, Krso.

MALTA

J. Xuereb; N. Sciberras, S. Farrugia, C. Zammit, J. Flask, Y. Carabott (59 E. Xuereb), D. Theuma, S. Zammit, B. Borg (88 M. Borg), R. Cuschieri (A. Sultana 81), M. Farrugia.

A couple of late goals by Bosnia-Herzegovina handed the Malta women’s national team their second straight defeat in Group B of their Women’s Euro 2021 qualifications.

Bosnia were at the back of an emphatic 7-1 victory over Georgia in their opening appointment and they were looking to make it two wins in two games to keep track of leaders Denmark and Italy.

The hosts enjoyed the lions’ share of possession but had to wait until the final stages of the game to break down Malta’s resilient defensive line to collect the three points with a couple of goals from skipper Nikolic.

Coach Mark Gatt made a couple of changes from the line-up that featured against Denmark with Charlene Zammit deployed at the back while Ylenia Carabott, on her 80th appearance, started upfront. Midfielder Rachel Cuschieri of PSV Vrouwen was playing for the 60th time for Malta against Bosnia.

Bosnia made their intentions clear from the start as they tried to exert pressure on the Maltese, looking for an early breakthrough to take control of the tie.

On minute 11, Hadzic had the first opportunity for the hosts but her close-range header went wide.

Spasojevic, one of Bosnia’s most technical players on the field, let fly a long-range effort but goalkeeper Janice Xuereb was alert to divert the danger into corner.

For all the possession Bosnia had, they were finding it difficult to break down the Maltese backline as Mark Gatt’s team was executing the pressure plan to perfection in its own half.

On the half-hour mark, Malta had its first chance on goal through a Maria Farrugia shot from the edge of the area which Bosnia’s number 1 Haracic managed to block.

Moments later, Dorianne Theuma forced Haracic to deflect into corner a dangerous cross-shot that was directed into goal.

Neither side managed to draw first blood as both Bosnia and Malta remained blocked in a goalless stalemate at half-time.

After the change of ends, Bosnia intensified their pressure and they had numerous chances to open the score through Kapetanovic, Nikolic and Medic.

On the other hand, Malta were also trying to inch their way up the field and they threatened through another shot from Farrugia but the Bosnia custodian averted the danger.

Twenty minutes from time, Hamzic squandered a glorious chance to put her nation ahead after Xuereb punched the ball to her feet but Bosnia’s midfielder failed to hit the target.

However, two minutes later Xuereb could not deny Bosnia as captain Nikolic fired a shot from outside the eighteen-yard box past the Maltese goalkeeper to put her team one up.

Malta replied through substitute Emma Xuereb, who darted into the box but Bosnia’s goalkeeper came to the rescue for her side to preserve the one-goal lead.

Ten minutes from time, Bosnia made sure of their win as Nikolic scored her second of the evening with a well-placed behind Xuereb.