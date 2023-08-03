The restoration project of the pipe organ at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, is nearing completion. It is a project on which the Dominican community and the Porto Salvo and St Dominic’s Foundation have been working on for several years. In the coming weeks, the restored pipes and the ornamental casing of the organ will arrive from the UK where the restoration has taken place.

The intervention project was one of extensive work which practically led to the dismantling of all the organ to be sent abroad. The reassemble of the pipework, piece by piece, will start after the feast of St Dominic being celebrated on August 6. According to parish priest Fr Michael Camilleri OP, the plan is that the fine pipe organ will be in place by October.

Another major project in the offing at St Dominic’s is the setting up of a new museum forming part of the convent and the sacristy of the church. When ready, the project will include an audio visual hall that will feature the story of the convent and the church. In the convent’s corridors there will be several showcases that will include antique books, including books belonging to Fr Dominic Ottoman OP (17th century) and another book dated 1495. Also on display will be antique paintings, ‘abbozzi’ and sacred vestments.

The sacristy will host other paintings, silverware items, including altar frontals, chalices, monstrances, hanging oil lamps and reliquaries.

The project is being part financed by the European Union (80 per cent) while the other 20 will be financed by the community, including donations by benefactors. Those who would like to help are to contact parish priest Michael Camilleri OP on 9988 3297 or email fr.michael23@gmail.com