Malta BNI, a business referral organisation linked to more than 10,000 other BNI chapters across the globe, has launched two initiatives for this month: an international meeting with entrepreneurs from Rome and a business briefing about neurodiversity at the workplace.

On September 14, Malta-based entrepreneurs who are envisaging expansion into foreign markets, and in Italy in particular, may want to explore a number of leads. Malta BNI will be having a Zoom meeting with BNI Rome International from 7.30am to 10.30am. The meeting will be conducted in English.

The BNI Rome International team includes members from several companies involved in such sectors as legal and financial advisers, export managers, translation and interpretation, training and consultancy, real estate, recruitment and much more. Visitors from Malta, including non-BNI members, are welcome to attend this free session.

Entrepreneurs who will join the meeting will have the opportunity to present themselves, their products or services, their needs and markets of interest. Members and visitors alike attending this virtual meeting will have the opportunity to make a sales pitch, introducing their respective services or products while exploring possibilities of business cooperation.

For the meeting with Italian entrepreneurs, one can register on the following link by Saturday, September 11, at noon: https://bit.ly/3gZT58f.

Neurodiversity at the workplace will be tackled

This particular chapter was created in Italy, where there are over 400 BNI chapters, to act as a bridge between entrepreneurs based in Rome and the world. It was created after listening to the needs of a number of Italian entrepreneurs who wanted to expand their business abroad through business communications in English. This meeting is the eighth one in this series of international meetings organised by Malta BNI since July 2020.

The following day, on September 15 at noon, the subject of neurodiversity at the workplace will be tackled during the 11th session of the BNI Business Briefing delivered by business consultant Joseph K. Muscat.

Born in Toronto, Canada, Muscat was diagnosed with learning difficulties, now called neurodiversity, at a very young age. This condition has always existed at the workplace but has come to the forefront during COVID-19 as employers, managers and team members discovered both the challenges they face and their preferred working conditions.

Neurodiversity refers to the learning difficulties that people are born with, such as dyslexia, ADHD, dyscalculia and Asperger’s syndrome or autism, to name a few. Neurodiverse employees and entrepreneurs face challenges on the job not just because of these diversities but as well because business focuses too much on the challenges these persons face, rather than on their strengths.

Most businesses have no policy or strategies to recruit such persons or how to on-board them as they struggle to understand how to utilise a neurodiverse person’s strength while respecting the individual and, in turn, improve productivity and profit.

Muscat will be explaining how a positive attitude would create and develop a culture of awareness, skill development for businesses, and an environment that is both inclusive and diverse.

For the 40-minute Malta Business Briefing on neurodiversity at the workplace, one can register by Sunday, September 12, at noon via this link: https://bit.ly/3DJQVDM

As an international business referral organisation, BNI today has over 10,000 chapters in more than 70 countries across the globe. Non-BNI businesses from Malta are being invited to join the above-mentioned two events or one of the Malta BNI chapter meetings in Malta.

For more information, e-mail Carmel Bonello at carmelbonello2020@outlook.com, Viviana Premazzi at viviana@gmdmalta.com or David Bullock at david.malta.bni@gmail.com.