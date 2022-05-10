Two Maltese-flagged ships carrying Russian fuel docked in Spanish ports in recent days as the EU pushes for a ban on the activity.

A Maltese-flagged ship carrying Russian coal and so-called petroleum coke docked in the northern Spanish port of Gijon on Monday.

Another Maltese-flagged ship, carrying Russian crude oil, docked in the southern Spanish port of Cartagena on Friday, Reuters reported.

Last week Times of Malta reported how Malta is seeking a compromise with the EU on its proposal to ban the transportation of Russian oil on EU-flagged or controlled ships.

The plans are part of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's effort to wean the bloc off dependence on Russian energy, as Moscow's war on Ukraine continues.

Malta signalled its reservations during a meeting between EU member states on the sanctions package last week.

Sources who spoke to Times of Malta said that the ban on transportation of Russian oil could have a large impact on the shipping industry.

Malta has a massive maritime register and its operators would be affected if they were unable to reach certain ports.

According to Politico, Greece and Cyprus also raised concerns with the Commission about the proposal while Hungary has said it 'crosses a red line'.