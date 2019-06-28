Harbour Odyssey: A unique sunset tour-performance on a Turkish gulet, being used as a floating stage, across the Grand Harbour, accompanied by musicians, actors, acrobats and circus artists. The event, supported by the Valletta Cultural Agency, leaves from Ta’ Liesse, Barriera Wharf (Il-Pixkerija), Valletta, today and on Sunday at 6.30pm .
Dwar Baħħara, Ħut u Pirati/Message in a Bottle: A double-bill programme with the music of Dutch composer Luc Houtkamp and a site-specific choreography by Pamela Kerr, set on a Turkish gulet, today at 9.30pm at Independence Garden, Sliema, and on Sunday at 9.30pm at Balluta Bay, St Julian’s.
