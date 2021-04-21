Maltese authors Joe Pace and Lara Calleja have been nominated for the European Union Prize for Literature (EUPL). The winners will be announced on May 18 in a digital event.

Joe Pace is shortlisted for his book Papa Aħmed (Pope Ahmed) and Lara Calleja is nominated for Kissirtu Kullimkien (You’ve Destroyed Everywhere). Both books are published by Merlin.

Joe Pace's Papa Ahmed, published by Merlin. Photo: Merlin Publishers

Lara Calleja's Kissirtu Kullimkien, published by Merlin. Photo: Merlin Publishers

The EUPL recognises emerging fiction writers from across Europe. The award includes 41 countries that are part of the Creative Europe programme – an initiative that aims to strengthen Europe’s cultural and creative sectors. Launched in 2009, it has since recognised 135 winning authors through 12 editions.

Speaking to Times of Malta about the nominations, Chris Gruppetta, director of publishing at Merlin Publishers, said the fact that both shortlisted books are Merlin publications "is something that fills us with pride”.

“The EUPL is a prize that recognises emerging writers and one of the things we are most proud of is the fact that we foster and develop new talent. The fact that both authors have been published by Merlin tells us that we must be doing something right.”

Each year, the EUPL awards one winner per country from a third of participating countries. This year's edition will award winners from 14 countries: Albania, Armenia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Iceland, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, the Netherlands, Portugal, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, Tunisia.