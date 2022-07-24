Two Maltese men were among four people injured in a car accident in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Saturday morning.

Another two people who were also in the car escaped injuries.

According to Bulgarian news portals, the 19-year-old car driver lost control and crashed into a pole on a roundabout. The accident took place close to the indoor arena Armeets Arena at around 1am.

The portals reported that the driver tested positive for drugs and alcohol and has been arrested.

A Foreign Affairs spokesperson confirmed that Maltese nationals David Briffa and Eugene Camilleri, both 27, were part of the group. Both are recovering in different hospitals.

“David Briffa appears to have a broken arm and some other injuries. Initial indications are that Eugene Camilleri’s condition is more serious. He is, however, conscious."

The spokesperson said Briffa is expected to be released from hospital on Monday.

A fun night out which turned deadly

Briffa and Camilleri were enjoying a few drinks at a bar on the night of the accident.

Briffa was visiting Camilleri, who lives and works in Sofia.

"We wanted a change of scenery, and the driver, who joined us late, offered to give us a lift," Briffa told Times of Malta.

"He had had a couple of cocktails but looked sober. The plan was for some of us to take a taxi and the others a lift with the driver, but then someone suggested sitting in the car boot."

So we were two people in the front, three in the back, and one in the trunk when we set off, Briffa said.

"My knees were up against the dashboard and I remember joking with the driver not to take any sudden brakes or he'd blow my knees out," he said.

But the moment the car was off, Briffa realised that despite having good control of the car, the driver was speeding.

"We all asked him to slow down and even stop, but he kept going."

Within a couple of minutes, he overtook a car as he tried to take a turning and lost control.

"The car drifted for a good five seconds, giving me time to rearrange my position and brace for impact," Briffa said.

"Once we crashed, some people came to assist, and the driver and the guy in the booth got away with just a couple of scratches. I had to be assisted to get out through the driver's door because the passenger door would not open as a result of the crash. Another girl with similar injuries to mine was also able to exit in the same way."

Camilleri and another girl could not be assisted out of the wreck before the arrival of paramedics, who guided and helped them out.

Briffa said he is stable in hospital and eager to return home.