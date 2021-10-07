Two Maltese athletes Andrew Abela and Thomas Cremona were on the starting line of the epic desert race Marathon des Sables which is once again being held in the Moroccan desert following various postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the seven-day race, athletes run a total distance of 250km split in various stages across the desert.

Participants have to carry their own supplies including food, camping materials, and survival gear along with water rations supplied by the race organization.

The two Maltese athletes have had mixed fortunes on Day 3 of competition, which saw participants tackle the longest stage of the multi-day race with an 80km stretch across the desert.

