Two Maltese-owned classic cars - a Jaguar XK120 Roadster from 1953 and a Jaguar E-type roadster from 1961 - made it big at October’s Concours d’Elegance 2023 in The Netherlands winning the overall Top Restored Car Award, the Second in Class from the 60’s car era award and an award for best foreign car travelling to the concours.

The annual static car competition saw the participation of 75 classic cars mostly from The Netherlands and neighbouring Belgium competing in different classes according to production year.

The two cars, owned by Chris Cachia, were invited to participate in the prestigious event hosted at Paleis Soustdijk in The Netherlands following their winning of the most prestigious awards at this year’s Valletta Concours D ’Elegance 2023 namely the Best of Show and Best Restored Car awards.

The cars were transported to The Netherlands with the help of Express Trailers.