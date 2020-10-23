Two men were arrested for allegedly trafficking drugs, the Police said on Friday.

Following days of surveillance, and after being tipped off about alleged drug trafficking at Valletta's city gate, the two men were traced to a parking lot in Triq Sarrija, Floriana at 4.30am.

Twenty-five packets of suspected heroin were discovered on a 34-year-old man from Cospicua, and in his car. A packet with suspected synthetic drugs was found on a 38-year-old man from Tarxien.

Investigations are ongoing.