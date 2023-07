Two men were grievously injured in a traffic accident in Xewkija on Saturday.

The police said in a statement the crash involved a Peugeot 108 driven by a 38-year-old man from Għasri and a VW Golf driven by a 20-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

The police were informed of the accident on Triq ix-Xagħra at 6pm.

Police investigations are ongoing.