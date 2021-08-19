Two of late football great Diego Maradona’s daughters on Thursday denied charges of alleged digital harassment in a case relating to a long-running feud with their father’s former lawyer.
Dalma and Gianinna Maradona are accused of harassing Matias Morla with whom they are embroiled in an inheritance dispute.
In a letter submitted to the public prosecutor in Buenos Aires, lawyers for the sisters denied the accusations against them and claimed they were the ones to have “suffered public derision … from the one who is now trying to assume the role of victim.”
