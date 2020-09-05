Two bars in Marsa were shut down on Friday evening due to food hygiene and licensing irregularities, the police said on Saturday.

The two bars, at Xatt il-Mollijiet, are popular with Malta’s migrant community and are located close to a centre in Marsa that is used to hold asylum seekers.

Public health inspectors assessing one of the bars found a number of hygiene breaches, including indications that frozen food was being stored at incorrect temperatures.

The bar was selling food despite not being licenced to do so and an employee did not have a valid work permit.

Under current COVID-19 restrictions, only bars which serve food to seated patrons are allowed to operate. Capacity is restricted to a maximum of one person for every 4m2.

Police and inspectors enter one of the bars. Photo: Police CMRU

While the second bar was correctly licenced to operate, public health inspectors noted hygiene breaches.

Both bars were shut down by police. Their owners are to be prosecuted.

The police also said that they would be prosecuting a man who was cooking outside one of the bars, in breach of public health rules. He will also be prosecuted, the police said.

Valletta district police, members of the Rapid Intervention Unit and members of the police’s immigration section all took part in the operation.

Immigration police check patron's documents. Photo: Police CMRU