Two MCAST blocks, where lectures were held until earlier this week, have been closed off after one student alerted the media that “a huge chunk” of the corridor ceiling had collapsed.

On Monday, Times of Malta, and other media outlets, received an e-mail from a student who preferred to remain anonymous.

“I am a… student at MCAST (Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology) Paola and we have lectures at Block M. While waiting for a lecture today, a couple of metres away, a huge chunk of the ceiling fell. It would have been a huge tragedy if someone was standing underneath it.

“These are the conditions that we are currently having lectures in and this is not safe at all,” the concerned student wrote.

The student also sent photos of parts of Block M and L that showed the fallen “chunk” of ceiling as well as “the conditions that the corridors next to the classrooms are in”.

An MCAST spokesperson said on Tuesday evening maintenance works in the area – Block M and L – had been ongoing since November 10. “Following the Occupational Safe and Healthy Authority [sic] inspection on 21 November (Tuesday), MCAST will appoint an architect and civil engineer to further inspect and assess the premises’ stability... Until the official report is published and clearance is granted, the area will not be used for educational purposes, and the remedial works will continue. The health and safety of our staff and students is [sic] a priority and MCAST will ensure the least disruption possible to teaching and learning,” the spokesperson said.