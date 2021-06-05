Two men facing separate criminal action over a workplace clash that allegedly left them battered and bruised were both let off the hook on Saturday after choosing not to testify.

Christopher Casaletto, 43, and Raymond Galea, 55, both pleaded not guilty when faced with proceedings for grievous bodily harm, following the incident in September 2017.

An eye witness recounting his version under oath, some five months after the incident, said that he had been carrying out water and electricity works at a Floriana construction site when the fight broke out.

Galea was a newcomer, apparently tasked by his employer, Casaletto, to handle cleaning tasks.

It was shortly before break time, at around 12.30pm, that a verbal spat broke out, just after the witness had spotted Galea removing a screwdriver from a bucket.

The witness insisted that he could not make out what was said in the heated exchange, nor could he identify the parties involved.

He could only confirm that Casaletto had a blood-smeared face.

The police were subsequently alerted to the presence of the wounded man at Mater Dei Hospital’s emergency department.

An officer who called at the hospital found Casaletto lying on a stretcher, his neck in a collar.

A doctor later confirmed that the patient had a facial cut, as well as grazing on his face, neck and hands.

Galea also ended up with facial swelling and bruising and a wounded nose that needed sutures.

Yet when the men were called to testify against each other, they both chose not to do so rather than risk possible self-incrimination.

Moreover, each declared his intention to withdraw criminal action against the other, thus leaving the court with insufficient evidence to prove the prosecution’s cases beyond reasonable doubt.

The court, presided over by magistrate Astrid May Grima, thus pronounced an acquittal in both cases.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were counsel to Galea, while lawyer Anthony Cutajar was counsel to Casaletto. Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted.