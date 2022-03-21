Two men, aged 79 and 85, died while COVID positive between Sunday and Monday, according to figures published by the health authorities on Facebook.

The same data shows that a total of 251 new COVID cases were detected between Sunday and Monday, while a further 66 people recovered.

This means there are currently 2,539 known virus cases in Malta, 54 of whom are at Mater Dei Hospital. Of these, one is receiving intensive treatment.

The number of new COVID cases spiked over the past few days with Health Minister Chris Fearne attributing the increase to a subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19, increased socialising and a cold weather snap.

The same health data shows that over 348,400 people have now received a booster shot of the COVID vaccine.

Booster doses are available for all residents aged 18 and older, with vaccination open to residents aged older than five.

Photo: sahha Facebook page