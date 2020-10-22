Two men were arrested after robbing an elderly woman in Qawra on Wednesday.

The police said the 84-year-old woman was walking in Triq Dawret il-Gżejjer at around 1pm when she was attacked and robbed. She was slightly injured.

The men were in a car, which stopped as it approached the pedestrian. The passenger, a 35-year-old man from Marsa, got out of the car and attacked her. He was held by witnesses until the police arrived on site and arrested him.

The second man, a 31-year-old from Rabat, fled the scene but was identified and arrested later.

Both men are being held at the police lock-up in Floriana.

The investigation is being led by the Major Crimes Unit and the Qawra district police.