Two men have been arrested after they were found in possession of what the police believe to be drugs.

They were arrested by officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit on Saturday evening in Marsa.

The police stopped a car in Triq ix-Xwieni at around 8.30pm after they got suspicious.

The car was being driven by a 29-year-old man who lives in Birżebbuġa and a 44-year-old man who lives in Cospicua was a passenger.

During a search on the two men, the police found packets containing brown powder. A search in the car also yielded items related to drug abuse.

The Paola police are leading the investigations.