Two men have been arrested by the police following drug finds on Saturday.

The police said on Sunday that officers from its Rapid Intervention Union saw the men acting in a suspicious manner at Spencer Garden in Marsa at around 7pm.

As the police approached the men, they saw one of them hiding something. Following a search, the 37-year-old from Niger who lives in Marsascala was found carrying 10 sachets of what the police suspect is cocaine that was ready for trafficking. The other man, a 24-year-old from Nigeria, was carrying what the police suspect is cannabis.

Both men were taken to the police headquarters in Floriana. The Drugs Squad and district police are investigating.

The RIU police also carried out searches in several roads and gardens in Marsa and Ħamrun and issued a number of contraventions, including on a person not wearing a mask and breaching a traffic by-law by drinking alcohol on the road. Other contraventions related to traffic breaches.