Two men were arrested after drug finds on Sunday.
The police said that a 27-year-old Nigerian who lives in Birżebbuġa was arrested at 10.30am after officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit saw him acting in a suspicious manner at a public garden in Triq Patri Feliċjan Bilocca, Marsa.
The officers, who were conducting inspections in relation to COVID-19, saw the man throw a sock among the trees. They picked up the sock which contained 13 packets of what they suspect is cannabis that was ready for trafficking and €225.
The man was arrested and police from the Ħamrun district searched his home in Birżebbuġa where they found other items related to trafficking including a scale and small empty plastic bags, as well as around €900 in cash.
The man is currently being held at the police lock-up in Floriana.
In the second case, police from the Valletta district were carrying out inspections in Triq il-Kappuċċini, Floriana, when they saw a car reported stolen earlier in March.
As they approached its 34-year-old driver, he tried to escape but was held.
He was carrying 13 sachets of what the police suspect is cocaine and €300.
At his residence, the police found another €800 as well as an electronic scale.
Officers from the Ħamrun district are leading the first investigation while officers from the Valletta District are leading the second.
