Two men have been arrested by the police after a series of thefts from private residences in Swieqi, with one of them having been caught red handed.

The police said they were informed shortly after 5.15am on Tuesday that a suspicious person had entered a house in Triq il-Kejla, Swieqi.

Rapid Intervention Unit police went on site and found a 24-year-old man, who they arrested. They established that he was involved in another theft from another residence in the same street.

After frisking the man, the police found several items of value, as well as cash that had been stolen from the residences. He was also in possession of drugs.

Further investigations by the district police led to the identification of another suspect who was also allegedly involved in the thefts. The district police together with the RIU arrested the man at a residence in Fgura.

Following a search, they found other items that had been stolen from Swieqi.

The two men, who are foreign, are being held at the police lock-up at Floriana general headquarters.