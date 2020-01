Two men were arrested on Friday following a theft from a shop in Ħamrun.

Ħamrun district police were alerted to unusual activity at a shop in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp at 12.30am. On site, they saw that the shop’s main door had been damaged and the cash register opened.

Members of the Rapid Intervention Unit who were patrolling the area arrested the two men, aged 34 and 43, in Triq Abela Skolaro, Ħamrun. The younger one is from Paola, the other from St Paul’s Bay.

The police are investigating.