Two men are expected to be arraigned under arrest on Monday after they were arrested in separate police drug raids in Sliema and Qormi on Saturday evening.

The police said on Sunday that, following days of observation on a 31-year-old Serb, they entered his residence in Sliema where they found around 1.7 kilograms of cannabis as well as some cocaine and MDMA in circumstances which denoted that the drugs were not for his exclusive use.

The street value of the drugs found is of around €40,000.

The police said they also found a considerable amount of cash and empty plastic bags used in drug trafficking.

Later that evening, the police arrested a 25-year-old man who lives in Floriana. He was stopped while driving in Qormi and following a search was found to be carrying 59 small packets of cocaine and cannabis, as well as cash.

An inquiry is being held in both cases.

Police investigations are continuing.

Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force