Two men were arrested in the past hours in relation to drug trafficking and possession.

The police said the men, aged 16 and 24, were arrested in the night between Friday and Saturday in Senglea.

The police had been observing their movements and the two were arrested at a private residence where the 24-year-old lived.

During a search in this residence, the police found 24 packets of what they suspect is cocaine, 13 packets of what they suspect is heroin, a block of what they suspect is cannabis resin, several items related to drug trafficking and abuse as well as a substantial amount of cash.

The 24-year-old is expected to be charged in court on Sunday while the 16-year-old, who was found to be carrying cannabis and other items related to drug abuse, is expected to be charged at the Justice Tribunal at a future date.