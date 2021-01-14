Two men have been arrested on suspicion of theft from a construction site in Qormi.

The police said on Thursday they were informed that a theft was taking place from a residence under construction in Triq il-Ġdida.

Following a search in the area, they noticed an open car loaded with tools and found the two men - a 31-year-old from Siġġiewi and a 30-year-old from Ħamrun - hiding in garages in the same road.

Further investigations established that the car’s registration plates had been taken from another car and its licence had expired.

The men are being held at the police lock-up in Floriana. The police are investigating.