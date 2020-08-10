The police have arrested two men in connection with robberies from private residences in Żebbuġ, Gozo and St Paul’s Bay and a daring robbery in Marsascala.
The men were arrested by the police Violent Crimes Section in joint operations with district police and the Rapid Intervention Unit.
The police said they arrested a 38-year-old Libyan man in relation to three robberies in Żebbuġ, Gozo and St Paul’s Bay. The man was arrested after the police barged into a Balluta apartment where the man was “hiding”. The police said the man tried attacking them with a knife, but he was disarmed and arrested. No one was injured during the arrest.
The other man, a 30-year-old from Tarxien, was arrested in Żejtun less than 24 hours after two people walking on Triq Id-Dugh, Marsascala on Saturday were robbed.
The police said the man allegedly used a taser gun to scare his victims.
The two men are expected to be charged in court on Monday.
Police investigations are ongoing.
