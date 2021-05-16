Two men were injured when they were attacked in Marsa early on Sunday.

The police said the incident happened in Triq Antonio Doublet at 12.45am.

The men, two Eritreans aged 28 and 18, reported the incident themselves at the Ħamrun police station. They told the police they were attacked by three men who were carrying a knife.

As both victims, who live in Birżebbuġa, were injured, the police called for medical assistance and they were taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

The older victim was certified to have suffered grievous injuries, the younger one slight.

The police are looking for the aggressors.