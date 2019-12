Two men being held under arrest at the police Floriana headquarters lock-up tried to injure themselves in separate incidents on Friday.

The police said the incidents took place at 1.45pm and at 6.45pm.

The men are a 30-year-old Egyptian and a 26-year-old Palestinian.

The police intervened on time and the men did not suffer any injuries. They were still taken to the Floriana Health Centre for a check-up.