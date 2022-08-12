Two men pleaded not guilty to stealing two vehicles reported missing before they were tracked down by police.

Ryan Briffa, a 32-year-old Marsa resident and Sean Zammit,30 from Birkirkara, both unemployed, were escorted to court on Friday after being arrested for the alleged thefts.

Prosecuting inspector Jeffrey Scicluna explained that two vehicles, a Citroen and a Ford model, were reported stolen on the night of August 5 from San Ġwann and Rabat.

Police later received information that the vehicles were spotted at the car park outside the Addolorata cemetery at Paola.

But when investigators went there, the cars were nowhere to be seen.

Working on CCTV footage and suspicion that the vehicles could have been sold at scrapyards, police focused on a vehicle with Maltese number plates found in possession of Zammit.

Police proceeded with the arrests and both vehicles were retrieved.

The men were charged with aggravated theft and handling stolen property.

Briffa was separately charged with having allegedly taken possession of a stolen Mitsubishi with a licence registered on a Skoda Favorit model.

He was further charged with a number of other offences in breach of driving and traffic regulations dating back to May, failing to obey legitimate police orders, as well as breaching bail conditions.

He was also charged with breaching the terms of a suspended sentence as well as relapsing.

Zammit was also charged with breaching bail conditions.

Both pleaded not guilty.

Their lawyers did not request bail at the arraignment stage.

Briffa’s lawyers requested the prosecution to summon civilian witnesses at the first sitting, while Zammit’s lawyer pointed out that his client had a drug problem that needed to be addressed.

The court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, requested the prison director to address this issue as soon as possible by providing immediate treatment as necessary.

Both men were remanded in custody.

Inspector Ryan Vella also prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb are assisting Briffa.Lawyer Alfred Abela is assisting Zammit.