Two men caught stealing from a Żabbar construction site are being held at the Floriana police lock-up.

Police officers were called to the construction site on Triq Patri Feliċjan Grech, at 2am on Friday.

There they saw signs of forced entry. They searched each floor, arresting a man who was hiding behind one door and another man hiding under some plastic sheets.

The officers also found tools, cables and extensions in a car, used by the two men, parked on Triq il-Berebis. At their residences, they found a large number of tools, including a chaser.

The men, aged 46 and 51, from Birżebbuġa, are being held at the lock-up pending investigations.