Two men are under arrest after having been found stealing from a BMW at Pembroke Park & Ride late on Sunday.

The police said they were tipped off about two men acting suspiciously.

A sergeant and two constables from St Julian's police station went to the scene and saw the men near the car.

The two tried to flee in a van when they noticed the police, but they were quickly apprehended.

A search in the van revealed several items which are thought to have come from the BMW, as well as tools likely to have been used to force it open.

The men - a 26-year-old from Swieqi and a 21-year-old from Xagħra, Gozo - are being questioned at police headquarters.