Updated 4.30pm

Two men caught with around 34 kilos of cannabis and around €300,000 in cash were followed by police as they disembarked a van from Sicily and drove to a garage in Żebbuġ, a court heard on Monday.

The two men, Terence Cini, 36, from Qormi and Kevin Mifsud, 39, from Żebbuġ, were arrested late on Saturday evening following a days-long surveillance operation.

Acting on a confidential tip-off on Saturday, officers from the Drug Squad assisted by the Rapid Intervention Unit trailed the van to the Żebbuġ garage and then pounced as two cars driven by the suspects emerged from the premises.

Bags of cannabis were hidden in compartments within the van. Photo: Malta Police Force

Officers intercepted the two men and found keys to the garage on Cini, prosecuting inspector Alfredo Mangion told the court.

Inside the van, officers found a bag containing €300,000 in cash. Hidden inside a compartment concealed behind the vehicle’s panelling were 34 one-kilo packages of cannabis grass, worth some €700,000.

The two suspects both pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking, importation and aggravated possession of cannabis under circumstances indicating that the drug was not for their own personal use, as well as money laundering and recidivism.

Cini was also separately charged with breaching five bail decrees.

Mifsud was separately charged with attempting to grievously injure various police officers, refusing to obey legitimate orders as well as dangerous and reckless driving.

The court , presided over by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras remanded both men in custody after defence lawyers did not request bail at the arraignment stage.

Inspector Alfredo Mangion prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Alfred Abela assisted both accused, while Mifsud was also further assisted by Michael Sciriha and Christopher Chircop.