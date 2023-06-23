Two unemployed men were on Friday charged with harassing and coercing their parents for drug money.

Magistrate Abigail Critien heard how the two men had a serious drug addiction and were desperate for money to purchase drugs so they used moral and psychological violence to coerce their parents into giving them cash to sustain their addiction.

They are not being named to protect the identity of their parents.

One of them, a 35-year-old from Cospicua, pleaded guilty and was granted bail until he is sentenced on Wednesday.

He was ordered not to approach or speak to his parents and to live with his sister in the meantime. He insisted in court that he was “tired” of his drug addiction and wanted to kick the habit.

The other man, a 46-year-old from Msida, pleaded not guilty to harassing and threatening his parents, aged 72 and 76, with whom he lives, and causing them to fear violence.

Since he could not provide an alternative address where he could live, he did not request bail.

Police Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted in both cases while lawyer Mattia Felice was defence counsel.