Two men were remanded in custody on Thursday after they pleaded not guilty to holding a person against her will, stealing money and breaching the peace.

The police said the men - a 30-year-old who lives in Victoria and a 27-year-old who lives in Munxar, were charged at the Gozo Courts in front of Magistrate Brigitte Sultana.

The 30-year-old was also accused with driving dangerously, without insurance cover and without a driving licence.

The 27-year-old was accused of carrying a knife without a permit and with being a relapser.

Both men were remanded in custody.