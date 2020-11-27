Two Italian men were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to their involvement in the importation of 55 kilograms of cannabis.

Vito Potenza, 34, and Antonio Saponara, 35, denied importing and trafficking the drug. They were also charged with conspiracy to import drugs into Malta.

The two were arrested by the police on Wednesday upon their arrival on a vessel in Marsascala.

The police also arrested a 54-year-old Italian man who was waiting for the vessel on the pontoon. However, he has not yet been charged and is still being held by the police while investigations continue.

On Friday the court heard that the Drug Squad was acting on a tip-off that the boat entering port was carrying a large stash of cannabis. The drug, with a street value of some €750,000, was found in sacks.

Searches at the residences of the accused yielded a small amount of cannabis as well as a white substance that is allegedly cocaine.

Magistrate Audrey Demicoli presided over the case.