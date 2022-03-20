Two men were remanded in custody on Sunday after pleading not guilty to the theft of over €10,000 worth of Playmobil figurines and other toys.

The men were apprehended by the police following a four-hour search in the Playmobil warehouse in Ħal Far.

They were arrested at around 5am on Saturday morning.

The theft took place between Thursday and Friday but the two allegedly returned to the warehouse the following day for more toys but were apprehended by the police.

Clyde Mallia, 22, from Għaxaq and Massimo Fasanelli, also 22, from Marsascala, were charged with the theft. They also pleaded not guilty to an attempted robbery from a residence in Triq Salvu Bonanno in San Ġwann in the afternoon of March 9.

The two, who are repeat offenders, were also charged with causing more than €2,000 worth of damage to the San Ġwann residence and to the theft of a van that was allegedly used in the robberies.

Fasanelli alone was further charged with the theft of tools from the new Malta Business Registry building in Żejtun early on Saturday morning.

Mallia was also charged with committing a crime while on bail over a different case while Fasanelli was charged with breaching bail over two other cases.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia denied their request to be released on bail and the two were remanded in custody.

Police Inspectors Jonathan Cassar, Doriette Cuschieri and Jean Paul Attard prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb represented Mallia while lawyer Herman Mula appeared for Fasanelli.