A man linked to a spate of thefts targeting cars parked outside owners’ homes, was remanded in custody on Friday, while his co-accused pleaded guilty and was handed a suspended sentence.

Matthew Frendo, 45, who gave investigators a Rabat address, was denied bail after pleading not guilty to nine thefts. All but one were allegedly committed over a five-day spree starting on April 16 in Żebbuġ , Qormi and Ghaxaq.

The other theft took place on March 14 at Qormi.

Cash was also allegedly stolen from a Żebbuġ chapel on April 16.

James Alexander Casha, a 49-year old construction worker from Siggiewi, was jointly charged over seven of the thefts.

Upon request by the prosecution, the court ordered a ban on the names of all victims.

Both men were charged with willful damage to third party property and also with recidivism.

A request for bail for Frendo was strongly objected to by the prosecution, highlighting the nature of the thefts and the gravity of the charges.

People were robbed while they were “calmly at home,” said Inspector Kevin Pulis, explaining that the accused knew where the alleged victims lived.

Moreover, the frequency of the thefts was also worth noting. Some nine individuals had been robbed over a matter of five days, and after starting off at Żebbuġ, they had targeted Qormi and Ghaxaq.

And although claiming to live in Rabat, Frendo had admitted upon arrest that he had no fixed home and had led investigators to a vehicle, abandoned in a Żebbuġ field.

Police also checked out the Rabat address and confirmed in court that no personal items belonging to the accused had been found there. The place was “not habitable,” the court was told.

In light of such submissions, the court, presided by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, denied Frendo bail, since civilian witnesses were still to testify and the accused had no fixed address.

Casha was handed a two-year jail term suspended for four years, upon his own early admission to the charges.

Inspectors Roderick Agius, Kevin Puli and Melvyn Camilleri prosecuted.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel.