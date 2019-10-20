Two men were charged with drug trafficking and aggravated possession on Sunday.

The police said the men - a 21-year-old African and a 35-year-old Serb, were arrested on Saturday after they were observed acting in a suspicious manner close to a place of entertainment in the Fra Ben area in Qawra.

During a search on the African man, the police found an Italian residency permit and a number of packets with cannabis grass and resin as well as cash.

The Serb was found to be carrying a number of packets with cannabis grass, amphetamines and ecstasy pills ready for trafficking.