Three men who allegedly assaulted another two men at a St Paul’s Bay club on Sunday morning, were granted bail upon their arraignment on Wednesday.

Yermakov Mykhailo, a 29-year old Ukrainian, Stepan Stankov, a 31-year old Bulgarian and Dorde Dudic, 24, born in Serbia, all living at St Paul’s Bay, pleaded not guilty to grievously injuring one of the alleged victims and threatening and assaulting the two men.

Two of the accused, Mykhailo and Stankov, were further charged with working as security officers without licence.

The other co-accused works as a bartender at a club in the street where the fight took place.

Prosecuting Inspector Clayton Camilleri explained how police headquarters had been alerted to the fight that was taking place at Triq il-Kavetta.

Later, two African men entered the Qawra police station, “covered in blood,” claiming to have been assaulted.

An ambulance was called as one of the men lost consciousness. The two were taken to Mater Dei Hospital where one was certified to have suffered serious injuries while the other was only slightly injured.

CCTV footage from the scene of the fight eventually led investigators to the suspect trio who were arrested.

All three pleaded not guilty and requested bail.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, upheld the request against a deposit of €800 and a personal guarantee of €5200 each.

Dudic, who claimed to be jobless, was additionally placed under a curfew between 10pm and 7am.

Lawyer Johann Debono assisted Mykhailo and Stankov, while PL Quentin Tanti assisted Dudic.